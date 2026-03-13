Falcons Officially Sign QB Tua Tagovailoa To One-Year Deal

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they’ve officially signed QB Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.
Tua to The A! 🤙https://t.co/DyRI5BYuv1 pic.twitter.com/U8OwbXmN2V
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 13, 2026
Tagovailoa had a $54 million fully guaranteed salary. The June 1 designation will split the NFL-record $99.1 million dead cap hit into either $67.4 million/$31.8 million or $55.4 million/$43.8 million.
Once he’s officially released in the next few days, he’ll be free to sign for the veteran minimum salary.
Tagovailoa, 27, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.
The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.
From there, the team re-signed him to a four-year deal worth up to $212 million, with $167 million guaranteed.
In 2025, Tagovailoa appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.
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