Falcons OL Coach Dwayne Ledford Considered Strong Candidate To Join Ravens’ Staff

Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Falcons run game coordinator/OL coach Dwayne Ledford is considered a strong candidate to join new Ravens HC Jesse Minter’s offensive staff.

Atlanta decided to move forward with OL coach Bill Callahan on new HC Kevin Stefanski’s staff, making Ledford available.

Ledford, 49, played in the NFL from 1999 to 2006 as an undrafted center and spent most of his time on practice squads. He got his collegiate coaching start at East Carolina as a graduate assistant from 2008 to 2009 and then took OL coach roles for the next three years as Tennessee State, Gardner-Webb and Appalachian State.

From there, Ledford was promoted to co-OC at Appalachian State for 2013 to 2015 before serving as NC State’s OL coach from 2016 to 2018. He was hired as Louisville’s OC and OL coach from 2019 to 2020 and then got his start in the NFL as the Falcons’ OL coach in 2021.

Ledford served in that role for the next three years and was promoted to run game coordinator for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.