Falcons Paying Kirk Cousins $10M Roster Bonus

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Falcons will keep QB Kirk Cousins on their roster past 4 pm EST on Saturday, which triggers a guaranteed $10 million roster bonus for the 2026 season.

Some wondered whether Atlanta could be bluffing in terms of their insistence that Cousins would not be released this offseason. However, it’s clear they’re holding out for a trade to develop or they plan to keep on their their roster as a backup.

Cousins previously met with Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank and was informed the team doesn’t intend to release him.

Cousins, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He was in the final year of that deal in 2023 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when signing with the Falcons this offseason. He inked a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Cousins appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

