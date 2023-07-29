Falcons Place DT Eddie Goldman On Exempt/Left Squad List, Release LB Dorian Etheridge

The Falcons announced on Saturday that DT Eddie Goldman has been placed on the exempt/left squad list, meaning he is likely planning on retiring once again. In a corresponding move, the team also released LB Dorian Etheridge.

Goldman, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.686 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension with Chicago worth over $42 million, which included $25 million guaranteed.

He was entering the third year of his deal and set to earn a salary of $8,760,000 when Chicago released him.

He had visited with the Ravens but the two sides never reached an agreement. He then signed a one-year deal with the Falcons but retired less than two weeks later, missing the 2022 season. In March of 2023, Goldman was reinstated by the Falcons and now appears to have made his final decision.

In 2021, Goldman appeared in 14 games and recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, and half a sack.

For his career, Goldman appeared in 81 total games for the Bears and recorded 175 tackles, 13 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.