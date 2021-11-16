Falcons Place OL Josh Andrews On COVID-19 List

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that they’ve placed OL Josh Andrews on the COVID-19 list.

Josh Andrews has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 16, 2021

Andrews, 29, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2014. He spent his rookie season on the Eagles’ practice squad before returning to the team on a futures contract.

The Eagles elected to cut Andrews loose at the start of the 2017 season and he was on and off of their roster before joining the Vikings. From there, Andrews returned to the Eagles and had a brief stint with the Colts before the Jets signed him last year.

The Falcons signed him to a contract this past March.

In 2021, Andrews has been active for one game.