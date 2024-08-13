Falcons Place RB Robert Burns On Reserve/PUP List

The Atlanta Falcons placed RB Robert Burns officially placed on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.

This move officially ends Burns’ 2024 season with the Falcons.

Burns, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2023. He later signed on a rookie contract with the Bears. However, Chicago opted to waive him during their team’s roster cuts.

Burns returned to Chicago’s practice squad before signing a futures contract with the Falcons in January. Atlanta ended up placing Burns on the PUP list at the start of training camp.

Burns has yet to appear in an NFL game.