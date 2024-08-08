Falcons Place WR Rondale Moore On IR After Season-Ending Knee Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, the injury Falcons WR Rondale Moore sustained in practice this week is a season-ending knee injury.

We have placed Rondale Moore on the reserve/injured list — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 8, 2024

The Falcons announced they have placed Moore on injured reserve and filled his roster spot by signing P Ryan Sanborn.

Moore had to be carted out of a joint practice with the Dolphins with an air cast on his right leg, and the two teams ended practice early because of the injury.

Moore, 24, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was a consensus All-American as a freshman in 2018. The Cardinals drafted Moore with pick No. 49 overall in the second round.

Arizona traded Moore to the Falcons for QB Desmond Ridder this offseason.

Moore is in the final year of his four-year deal worth $6,924,241 million with a $2,395,812 million signing bonus. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Moore appeared in appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and caught 40 passes for 352 yards receiving to go along with 28 carries for 178 yards rushing and two total touchdowns.