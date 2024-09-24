Falcons Placing C Drew Dalman On IR, Among Other Moves

Mike Garafolo reports that the Falcons are placing C Drew Dalman on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain.

Atlanta also announced that they are signing veteran OT Elijah Wilkinson to the active roster and signing OL Matt Hennessy to their practice squad.

Dalman will miss at least the next four games, with the typical recovery timeline for a high ankle sprain being around four to six weeks.

This would be the second offensive line starter lost by Atlanta after RT Kaleb McGary injured his MCL in the loss against the Chiefs as well.

Dalman, 25, was selected by the Falcons out of Stanford with the No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5.541 million rookie contract and slated to make a base salary of $3.116 million in 2025 under the Proven Performance Escalator.

Dalman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Dalman has appeared in three games for the Falcons and made three starts at center.