Falcons Placing LB Troy Andersen On PUP List

Per Tori McElhaney, Falcons HC Raheem Morris said they are placing LB Troy Andersen on the physically unable to perform list.

Andersen can be activated off the PUP list at any time during camp. If he remains there when rosters are cut to 53, he will miss at least four games.

Andersen, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Montana State. He’s entering the final year of a four-year $6,103,571 contract that includes a $1,618,961 signing bonus.

In 2024, Andersen has appeared in seven games and recorded 47 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception.