Falcons Placing RT Kaleb McGary On IR, Will Miss Significant Time With Leg Injury

Falcons RT Kaleb McGary will be placed on injured reserve and is set to miss a significant amount of time after suffering a left leg injury in practice on Wednesday, according to HC Raheem Morris.

“The thing I will say to you now is that he will miss significant time,” Morris said, via the team’s website. “Looks like it will be IR, whatever the case may be, we will have to see there, but he will miss significant time for us.”

An exact timeline remains unclear, yet it appears that this injury will keep McGary out for at least the first four games of the season.

McGary, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2019. McGary finished the final year of his four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

Atlanta declined McGary’s fifth-year option that would have paid him around $13 million for the 2023 season, making 2022 the final year of his deal. The Falcons then re-signed him to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.

McGary re-signed a two-year, $30 million extension with Atlanta earlier this month.

In 2024, McGary appeared in and started 16 games for the Falcons at right tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 29 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We will have more on McGary as it becomes available.