Falcons Promote LB Rashaan Evans, Among Two Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they officially promoted LB Rashaan Evans from the practice squad to the active roster and placed DT Ruke Orhorhoro on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Evans, 28, was taken with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Titans. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,577,192 rookie contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus when the Titans declined his fifth-year option.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Titans $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. Evans instead became an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and signed a one-year deal with the Falcons.

He had a brief stint with the Eagles on their practice squad last season before joining the Cowboys. However, Dallas cut him in December and he caught on with the Falcons at the end of September.

In 2023, Evans appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and recorded nine tackles.

Orhorhoro, 22, is a former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2023.

He’s in the first year of a four-year, $9,916,126 contract that includes a $4,031,728 signing bonus.

In 2024, Orhorhoro has appeared in four games for the Falcons and recorded five tackles.