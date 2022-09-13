Falcons Promote TE Anthony Firkser To Roster

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have promoted TE Anthony Firkser to the active roster.

OFFICIAL: Falcons add to 53-man roster. https://t.co/J8xDfoP9xo — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 13, 2022

He was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game but he won’t go back down to the unit and will stay on the 53.

The team also announced CB Dylan Mabin was signed to the practice squad.

Firkser, 27, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City brought Firkser back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him shortly after the draft. He later caught on with the Titans and returned to Tennessee on a one-year contract each of the past two seasons.

The Falcons signed Firkser in April before releasing him coming out of the preseason. He was later added to the team’s practice squad.

In 2021, Firkser appeared in 15 games for the Titans and caught 34 passes on 43 targets for 291 yards receiving and two touchdowns.