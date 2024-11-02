Falcons Promote Two Players

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have elevated DL Demone Harris and CB Natrone Brooks to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 9.

Additionally, the Falcons have downgraded C Drew Dalman to out after being designated to return from injured reserve.

Harris, 28, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

From there, Harris was on and off of the Buccaneers’ roster before having brief stints with the Ravens and Chiefs. He joined the Texans in 2021 and returned in 2022, spending most of the season on the practice squad.

Houston waived him in 2023 after signing him to a futures contract and he caught on with the Falcons’ practice in September. He signed a futures contract with Atlanta in 2024 and later re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2024, Harris has appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded two total tackles.