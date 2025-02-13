Falcons Promoting T.J. Yates To Pass Game Coordinator

Jonathan Jones reports the Falcons are promoting QB coach T.J. Yates to pass game coordinator.

Yates, 37, had a seven-year NFL career as a QB playing for the Texans, Falcons and Dolphins. He started his coaching career in 2019 as an offensive assistant with Houston and was promoted to assistant QB coach for 2020.

Atlanta hired Yates as a passing game specialist in 2021 and promoted him to WR coach for the next two years. He was made QB coach for the 2024 season.