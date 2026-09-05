Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa Will Have A “Short Leash” If Named Starter

Ian Rapoport said during a recent media appearance that Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa would have a “short leash” if he is named the starter, which will be based in part on the health of QB Michael Penix Jr.

Tagovailoa struggled in the team’s final preseason game, prompting some to wonder whether the Falcons hope Penix will return as the starter.

Tagovailoa, 28, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

From there, the team re-signed him to a four-year deal worth up to $212 million, with $167 million guaranteed. Miami released Tagovailoa this offseason, and he signed a one-year deal with the Falcons.

In 2025, Tagovailoa appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

We will have more news on the Falcons quarterback situation as it becomes available.