Falcons Re-Sign DL Abdullah Anderson To PS, Place OL Tyler Vrabel On Injured List

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve re-signed DL Abdullah Anderson to their practice squad and placed OT Tyler Vrabel on the injured list.
Here’s the Falcons updated practice squad:
- OL Justin Shaffer
- DL Derrick Tangelo
- OLB Jordan Brailford
- CB Matt Hankins
- OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured)
- WR Frank Darby
- RB Caleb Huntley
- OL Ryan Neuzil
- TE MyCole Pruitt
- WR Cam Batson
- S Teez Tabor
- WR Josh Ali
- TE Anthony Firkser
- TE Tucker Fisk
- CB Ka’Dar Hollman
- NT Khyiris Tonga
- DL Abdullah Anderson
Anderson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Bucknell back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Chicago later added Anderson to their practice squad before bringing him back on a futures contract for the 2019 season. From there, he had stints with the Vikings and Steelers before joining the Packers last year.
The Falcons signed Anderson to a contract in August but opted to release him last week.
In 2021, Anderson appeared in three games for the Packers, recording two tackles and no sacks.
