Falcons Re-Sign DL Abdullah Anderson To PS, Place OL Tyler Vrabel On Injured List

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve re-signed DL Abdullah Anderson to their practice squad and placed OT Tyler Vrabel on the injured list.

Here’s the Falcons updated practice squad:

OL Justin Shaffer DL Derrick Tangelo OLB Jordan Brailford CB Matt Hankins OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured) WR Frank Darby RB Caleb Huntley OL Ryan Neuzil TE MyCole Pruitt WR Cam Batson S Teez Tabor WR Josh Ali TE Anthony Firkser TE Tucker Fisk CB Ka’Dar Hollman NT Khyiris Tonga DL Abdullah Anderson

Anderson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Bucknell back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Chicago later added Anderson to their practice squad before bringing him back on a futures contract for the 2019 season. From there, he had stints with the Vikings and Steelers before joining the Packers last year.

The Falcons signed Anderson to a contract in August but opted to release him last week.

In 2021, Anderson appeared in three games for the Packers, recording two tackles and no sacks.