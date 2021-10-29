Falcons Re-Sign K Elliott Fry To PS, Release OL Ryan Neuzil

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they’ve signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad and released OL Ryan Neuzil from the unit. 

Falcons Helmet

Here’s the Falcons updated practice squad:

  1. T Willie Beavers
  2. DE Quinton Bell
  3. LB Emmanuel Ellerbee
  4. RB Caleb Huntley (Injured)
  5. TE John Raine
  6. WR Austin Trammell
  7. DB Chris Williamson
  8. LB James Vaughters
  9. RB Qadree Ollison
  10. WR Juwan Green
  11. DT Anthony Rush
  12. S Shawn Williams
  13. TE Parker Hesse
  14. LB Daren Bates
  15. S Luther Kirk
  16. DE Nick Thurman
  17. K Elliott Fry

Fry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2017. Fry joined the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct AAF in 2019 and converted all 14 field goals he attempted with a long of 44 yards.

The Bears signed him to a contract before cutting him loose during the preseason. He had a brief stint with the Ravens before signing a futures contract with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

Fry was later waived and claimed by the Buccaneers, but was waived at the start of the regular season. He landed with the Falcons and has been on and off of their practice squad ever since. 

In 2020, Fry appeared in one game for the Falcons and made his lone field goal attempt while going 1-2 on PATs. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply