Falcons Re-Sign S Erik Harris To One-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are signing S Erik Harris to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Harris, 31, originally signed on with the Saints back in 2016. He spent over a year in New Orleans before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed by the Raiders.

The Raiders brought Harris back on an exclusive rights contract before signing him to a two-year contract worth up to $6.5 million in 2019. He then signed on with the Falcons last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Harris appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded 63 tackles and half a sack to go with eight pass deflections.