Falcons Re-Sign S Lukas Denis To PS, Place OL Barry Wesley On PS IR

According to Greg Auman, the Falcons are re-signing S Lukas Denis to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the team announced OL Barry Wesley was placed on the practice squad injured list.

The Falcons have signed safety Lukas Denis to the practice squad. They have also moved OL Barry Wesley to IR. https://t.co/ZOlJTAiblG — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) September 5, 2023

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

DB Micah Abernathy DB Natrone Brooks TE Tucker Fisk TE Parker Hesse DT Timmy Horne RB Godwin Igwebuike DT Lacale London WR Xavier Malone WR Mathew Sexton G Justin Shaffer LB Andre Smith DE Kemoko Turay T Tyler Vrabel T Barry Wesley (Injured) T Joshua Miles WR C.J. Saunders S Lukas Denis

Denis, 26, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College following the 2019 NFL Draft. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason.

Denis had a stint with the Indoor Football League in 2022 before joining the XFL for the 2023 season. He joined the Falcons on a futures deal in May but was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Denis appeared in 10 games and recorded 37 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions.