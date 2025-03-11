Falcons Re-Signing CB Mike Hughes To Three-Year, $18M Contract

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Falcons are re-signing CB Mike Hughes to a three-year, $18 million contract.

Schultz adds Hughes will get $9.6 million in guaranteed money.

Hughes, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $9,867,494 contract that included a $5,256,352 signing bonus.

The Vikings traded Hughes to the Chiefs in 2021 for a sixth-round pick, and he became an unrestricted free agent before agreeing to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with the Lions.

Hughes signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Falcons through 2024 after becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2024, Hughes appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and recorded 66 tackles, no interceptions and six passes defended.