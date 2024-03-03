Falcons Re-Signing ERFA G Ryan Neuzil To One-Year Deal

Per Aaron Wilson, the agency of Falcons exclusive-rights free agent G Ryan Neuzil announced that he is signing a one-year contract extension with the team.

Neuzil, 26, was an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2021. Neuzil originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with Atlanta but was waived coming out of training camp.

Neuzil caught onto the Falcons’ practice squad and eventually re-signed to a futures deal before being among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and returning to the practice squad.

In 2023, Neuzil appeared in 17 games for the Falcons and made four starts.

We will have more on Neuzil as it becomes available.