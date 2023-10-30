Falcons Release P Pat O’Donnell, Re-Sign LB Donavan Mutin To PS

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve released punter Pat O’Donnell and re-signed linebacker Donavan Mutin to their practice squad.

Here’s the Falcons updated practice squad:

  1. DB Natrone Brooks
  2. TE Tucker Fisk
  3. TE Parker Hesse (Injured)
  4. DT Timmy Horne
  5. G Justin Shaffer
  6. T Tyler Vrabel
  7. T Barry Wesley (Injured)
  8. DB Lukas Denis
  9. DE Demone Harris
  10. LB Milo Eifler
  11. RB Carlos Washington
  12. WR Chris Blair
  13. WR Frank Darby
  14. LB Andre Smith
  15. RB Jacob Saylors
  16. DB Arnold Tarpley
  17. WR Damiere Byrd
  18. LB Donavan Mutin

O’Donnell, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He finished out his four-year, $2,325,308 contract with the Bears before returning to Chicago on a one-year contract. 

O’Donnell later agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract in 2019. He was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before returning on a one-year deal. 

The Packers signed O’Donnell to a two-year, $4 million contract last year but they opted to release him coming out of the preseason. The Falcons signed him for their Week 8 game against the Titans. 

In 2022, Pat O’Donnell appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and totaled 2,313 yards on 52 attempts (44.5 YPA) which includes 24 downed inside the 20 yard line.

