Falcons Release QB Ben DiNucci & WR Jesse Matthews

Falcons QB Ben DiNucci posted on social media that the team has released him and is no longer in need of his services.

He also posted himself drinking a beer in an airport, noting that it was his seventh time being cut from an NFL team.

In another move, Aaron Wilson reports that the team is parting ways with WR Jesse Matthews Jr.

DiNucci, 28, originally began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. The Cowboys used the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2020.

DiNucci signed a four-year, $3,390,148 rookie contract that includes a $95,148 signing bonus. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Dallas brought him back on a futures contract back in 2022, only to release him at the start of the season. He parlayed a strong season with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons into a futures deal with the Broncos.

The Broncos later added DiNucci to their practice squad and re-signed him to a futures deal last year before releasing him in May. He then signed with the Bills at the start of August but was let go after training camp and eventually caught on with the Saints.

DiNucci signed a futures deal with New Orleans in January 2025 but was cut loose before joining the Falcons for a brief stint.

In 2020, DiNucci appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 23-43 pass attempts for 219 yards. He also rushed six times for 22 yards.