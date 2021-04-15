Falcons Release RB Ito Smith

The Falcons announced on Thursday they have released RB Ito Smith.

Smith has been a backup season for most of his time in Atlanta, but had been starting by the end of last season, so this is somewhat of a surprise.

Smith, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Falcons. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,080,872 rookie contract.

Releasing Smith frees up $920,000 in cap space, which was his scheduled 2021 base salary.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and recorded 63 rushing attempts for 268 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 17 receptions for 75 yards receiving (5.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.