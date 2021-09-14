Falcons Release Three From Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons officially released K Elliott Fry, WR Juwan Green and TE David Wells from their practice squad on Tuesday.

Here’s the Falcons updated practice squad:

T Willie Beavers DE Quinton Bell LB Emmanuel Ellerbee RB Caleb Huntley DB Dwayne Johnson G Ryan Neuzil LB George Obinna (Injured) TE John Raine DT Chris Slayton WR Austin Trammell DB Chris Williamson WR Keelan Doss LB James Vaughters RB Qadree Ollison

Fry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2017. Fry joined the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct AAF in 2019 and converted all 14 field goals he attempted with a long of 44 yards.

The Bears signed him to a contract before cutting him loose during the preseason. He had a brief stint with the Ravens before signing a futures contract with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

Fry was later waived and claimed by the Buccaneers, but was waived at the start of the regular season. He landed with the Falcons and spent most of the season on their practice squad.

In 2020, Fry appeared in one game for the Falcons and made his lone field goal attempt while going 1-2 on PATs.