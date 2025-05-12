Falcons Release Veteran WR Phillip Dorsett, Sign LB Caleb Johnson

The Atlanta Falcons officially released veteran WR Phillip Dorsett on Monday.

The Falcons also signed LB Caleb Johnson to a contract.

Dorsett, 32, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.

He re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019. From there, Dorsett had stints with the Seahawks, Jaguars, Texans, Raiders and Broncos before joining the Falcons last season.

Dorsett returned to Atlanta this past January on a futures contract.

In 2023, Dorsett appeared in two games for the Broncos.