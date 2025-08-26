Falcons Releasing CB C.J. Henderson

Jordan Schultz reports the Falcons are releasing CB C.J. Henderson.

Schultz adds Atlanta is planning to keep him on the practice squad following a solid camp performance.

Henderson, 26, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. He signed a four-year, $20,516,020 rookie contract that includes a $12,480,742 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season.

However, the Jaguars traded him to the Panthers in September of his second season and Carolina declined his fifth-year option. He signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason but didn’t make the team coming out of the preseason.

Henderson signed with the Steelers’ practice squad in late September 2024. He signed with the Falcons this offseason.

In 2023, Henderson appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and recorded 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and two pass defenses.