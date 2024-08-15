Falcons Reportedly Nearing Deal With S Justin Simmons

According to Su’a Cravens, the Falcons are finalizing a deal with S Justin Simmons following his free agent visit.

Cravens is a former teammate of Simmons in Denver and current analyst for CBS Sports.

This would be another major boost to the Falcons’ defense after trading for Patriots OLB Matt Judon yesterday. The pass rush and secondary were two of Atlanta’s biggest remaining weaknesses.

Simmons has also had a visit with the division-rival Saints, so there’s an interesting potential competition for his services brewing.

Simmons, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.02 million rookie contract that included a $645,420 signing bonus and was franchise-tagged by the Broncos in 2020.

Simmons was franchised again before he signed a four-year, $61 million extension with the Broncos in 2021. He was set to make a base salary of $14.5 million in the final year of that deal in 2024.

In 2023, Simmons appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and recorded 70 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions and eight pass deflections.

