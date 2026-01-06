Falcons Request Interview With Lions COO Mike Disner

According to Albert Breer, the Falcons have requested an interview with Lions COO Mike Disner for their newly created president of football operations role.

This person will spearhead Atlanta’s front office with the head coach and a general manager reporting to him.

Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan is believed to be the favorite for the role but Atlanta still needs to conduct a full search.

Disner, 41, got his start in the NFL as an intern with the Patriots in 2005 and was hired as a scouting assistant in 2007. He worked for four years in the NFL for the management council, which deals with the salary cap, then joined the Cardinals as their director of football administration.

He joined the Lions in 2019 as the VP of football administration and was promoted to COO in 2022. He drew interest from the Panthers for their GM vacancy in 2024 but withdrew from the search.