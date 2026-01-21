Falcons Requested To Interview Bears Assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Jordan Schultz reports that the Falcons have requested to interview Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham for their general manager vacancy.

Here is a current list of candidates for the position:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers EVP Brandt Tilis (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Lions COO Mike Disner (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl (Requested)

(Requested) Texans assistant GM James Liipfert (Requested)

Cunningham previously interviewed for the team’s president position, which ultimately went to former Falcons QB Matt Ryan.

This interview comes as no surprise, given that Cunningham is close with Bears GM Ryan Poles, who is a good friend of Ryan.

Cunningham has received GM interviews in each of the last few hiring cycles and was a finalist for the Jaguars’ job last offseason.

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles, where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel, and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022, and he has served in that role since.

We will have more on the Falcons’ general manager position as it becomes available.