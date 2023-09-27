Falcons Restructure Contract For LT Jake Matthews, Add $7.1M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Falcons have restructured the contract for LT Jake Matthews and added $7.1 million in cap space.

Atlanta previously had less than a million in available cap space, so this move will give them a budget to work with during the season for practice squad moves and injury replacements.

Matthews, 31, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick by the Falcons back in 2014 out of Texas A&M. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $16.5 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option.

Matthews signed a five-year, $75 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 before signing a three-year contract extension worth $52.5 million in March of 2022.

In 2023, Matthews has started three games for the Falcons at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 16 tackle out of 67 qualifying players.