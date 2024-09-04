Falcons Restructure Contract Of S Jessie Bates, Free Up $7.5M In Cap Space

Aaron Wilson reports that the Falcons have restructured the contract of S Jessie Bates, freeing up $7.5 million in cap space.

Atlanta converted $11.25 million of Bates’ 2024 base salary into a signing bonus, lowering his salary cap figure to $10.008 million.

Wilson also mentions that Bates’ cap figures are now $22.25 million for 2024 and $22.27 million for 2025 and 2026.

Bates, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $4,947,818 which included a signing bonus of $1,678,412.

Bates was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him worth $12.911 million fully guaranteed.

He became a free agent in 2023 and the Falcons signed him to a four-year, $64 million contract.

In 2023, Bates appeared in and started all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 132 tackles, six interceptions, three forced fumbles, one touchdown, and 11 pass defenses.

We will have more details on Bates as they become available.