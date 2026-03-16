Falcons Restructuring CB AJ Terrell For $9M In Cap Space

Per Over The Cap, the Falcons are restructuring CB AJ Terrell‘s contract for $9 million in 2026 cap space.

Terrell, 27, was selected in the first round by the Falcons out of Clemson back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $14.3 million rookie contract that includes a fifth-year option through 2024 before signing a four-year, $81 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Terrell appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and recorded 68 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles and 12 passes defended.