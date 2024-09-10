Falcons Restructuring DT David Onyemata’s Contract For $4.85M In Cap Space

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Falcons are restructuring DT David Onyemata‘s contract to create $4.85 million in cap space.

Onyemata, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2016 out of Manitoba College. He finished his four-year, $2.88 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career before signing a three-year extension with the Saints in 2020.

This past offseason, Onyemata signed a three-year, $35 million contract with Atlanta after his deal with New Orleans expired.

In 2024, Onyemata has appeared in 1 game for the Falcons and recorded two total tackles.