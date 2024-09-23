Falcons RT Kaleb McGary Believed To Have Sprained MCL

According to Ian Rapoport, Falcons RT Kaleb McGary is believed to have sprained his MCL in Sunday night’s loss to the Chiefs.

Rapoport adds McGary is having an MRI to confirm the initial diagnosis and establish a rehab timeline.

He was ruled out of the game after his leg was whipped into. Atlanta replaced him with OT Storm Norton. McGary also had an MCL injury last year that caused him to miss some time.

McGary, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2019. McGary finished the final year of his four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

Atlanta declined McGary’s fifth-year option that would have paid him around $13 million for the 2023 season, making 2022 the final year of his deal. The Falcons then re-signed him to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.

In 2024, McGary has appeared in and started three games for the Falcons at right tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 25 tackle out of 68 qualifying players.