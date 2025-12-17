Falcons Rule Out Three For Rest Of Season

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said LB Troy Andersen, DE Zach Harrison and DL Bralen Trice won’t play for the rest of 2025, per D. Orlando Ledbetter.

Andersen has been on the PUP list all year and hasn’t played at all this season. This is the final year of his rookie contract.

Trice was a third-round pick last year who has yet to play in a game for Atlanta, as he was placed on injured reserve back in August.

Andersen, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Montana State. He’s entering the final year of a four-year $6,103,571 contract that includes a $1,618,961 signing bonus.

In 2024, Andersen appeared in seven games and recorded 47 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception.