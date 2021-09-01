Falcons Sign 15 Players To PS, Place G Josh Andrews On IR

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 15 players to their practice squad. The Falcons also placed starting left guard Josh Andrews on injured reserve after he broke his hand in practice Tuesday

The full list includes:

OL Willie Beavers OLB Quinton Bell ILB Emmanuel Ellerbee RB D’Onta Foreman WR Juwan Green RB Caleb Huntley S Dwayne Johnson OL Sam Jones OL Ryan Neuzil OLB George Obinna TE John Raine DL Chris Slayton WR Austin Trammell TE David Wells CB Chris Williamson

Foreman, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Texans in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $3,159,484 that included a signing bonus of $759,484 with the Texans.

Foreman was waived by Houston in 2019 after spending most of his time with them on the PUP list with an Achilles injury. He was later claimed by the Colts before ending up on injured reserve with a bicep injury.

Indianapolis later waived Foreman with an injury settlement and he was a free agent until catching on with the Titans in 2020. Tennessee declined to tender him a restricted offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Atlanta signed him a few weeks ago but released him on Tuesday.

In 2020, Foreman appeared in six games for the Titans and rushed 22 times for 95 yards (4.3 YPC), also catching one pass for five yards and a touchdown.