Falcons Make Three Roster Moves

The Falcons announced three moves on Wednesday, including signing CB Corey Ballentine to a futures deal and activating DE Jonathan Bullard and OT Jason Spriggs from the COVID-19 list.

Ballentine, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. He’s finishing the third year of his four-year, $2,705,592 contract that includes a $185,592 signing bonus.

The Giants waived Ballentine in November of 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York waived him and he was later claimed off waivers by the Lions in September, but the Lions had to waived him to make room for QB Tim Boyle. He’s bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad this season.

In 2021, Ballentine appeared in four games for the Lions and recorded 94 yards as a kickoff return specialist.