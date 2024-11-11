Falcons Sign CB Lamar Jackson To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed CB Lamar Jackson to the practice squad.
Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Chris Blair
- CB Natrone Brooks
- WR Dylan Drummond
- DL Demone Harris
- DL LaCale London
- WR Jesse Matthews
- RB Carlos Washington Jr.
- DL Junior Aho (International)
- DE Khalid Kareem
- QB Nathan Peterman
- LB Josh Woods
- TE Armani Rogers
- DB Dane Cruikshank
- OT Tyrone Wheatley
- WR Phillip Dorsett
- LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
- CB Lamar Jackson
Jackson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska back in 2020. He later signed on with the Jets, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.
From there, the Bears signed Jackson to a futures contract before cutting him loose during the 2022 season. The Broncos added him to their practice squad but waived him in March. He had a stint with the Chiefs during camp before being let go and landing with the Panthers.
Jackson returned on a futures deal with Carolina in 2024 but was among their final cuts coming out of the preseason.
In 2022, Jackson appeared in eight games for the Broncos and Bears and recorded three tackles and two pass defenses.
