Falcons Sign CB Mike Ford

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have signed CB Mike Ford to a contract on Friday.

We have signed CB Mike Ford. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 8, 2022

Ford, 27, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State back in 2018. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being claimed off waivers by the Broncos in September of last year.

In 2021, Ford appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded six tackles and no interceptions.