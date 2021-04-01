Falcons Sign DE Steven Means & DT Jonathan Bullard

The Falcons announced Thursday they have re-signed DE Steven Means and added DT Jonathan Bullard.

Atlanta also made the signing of OL Josh Andrews official.

Means, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2013. He lasted just over a year in Tampa Bay before catching on with the Ravens during the 2014 season.

Means had a brief stint with the Texans before the Eagles signed him to their active roster towards the end of the 2015 season. Unfortunately, Philadephia elected to cut Means loose coming out of the preseason in 2018 and he caught on with the Falcons a week later.

The Falcons have re-signed Means each of the past two seasons.

In 2020, Means appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 38 tackles, two forced fumbles and three sacks.

Bullard, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Bears out of Florida in 2016. Bullard was in the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,166,520 when Chicago waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals claimed Bullard off waivers and he played out his rookie deal in Arizona. He returned to the Cardinals before the Seahawks signed him to their active roster.

In 2020, Bullard appeared in six games for the Seahawks and recorded eight tackles and no sacks.