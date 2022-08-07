Falcons Sign DL Abdullah Anderson

The Atlanta Falcons announced Sunday that they’ve signed DL Abdullah Anderson to a contract.

OFFICIAL: We have signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 7, 2022

Anderson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Bucknell back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Chicago later added Anderson to their practice squad before bringing him back on a futures contract for the 2019 season. From there, he had stints with the Vikings and Steelers before joining the Packers last year.

In 2021, Anderson appeared in three games for the Packers, recording two tackles and no sacks.