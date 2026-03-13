Falcons Sign DL Da’Shawn Hand

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Falcons have agreed to a one-year contract with DL Da’Shawn Hand worth $3 million.

Hand, 30, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that included a $681,964 signing bonus when the Lions released him from injured reserve.

He caught on with Indianapolis’ practice squad but was cut loose after a week. The Titans signed him and he appeared in one game for the team before suffering a season-ending injury. The Dolphins signed him to a contract in 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He signed to the practice squad and eventually the active roster before re-signing on a one-year deal for 2024. The Chargers signed Hand to a one-year contract worth up to $3.35 million last year.

In 2025, Hand appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and made 13 starts, recording 29 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception and four pass defenses.