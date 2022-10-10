Falcons Sign DL Kobe Smith To PS, Release DL Chris Hinton

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve signed DL Kobe Smith to their practice squad and released DL Chris Hinton from the unit.

Here’s the Falcons updated practice squad:

OL Justin Shaffer DL Derrick Tangelo (Injured) OLB Jordan Brailford CB Matt Hankins OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured) WR Frank Darby OL Ryan Neuzil TE MyCole Pruitt WR Cam Batson WR Josh Ali TE Tucker Fisk CB Ka’Dar Hollman DB Dylan Mabin RB B.J. Baylor DB Jovante Moffatt DB Cornell Armstrong DT Jaleel Johnson DT Kobe Smith

Smith, 24, went undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2020 before catching on with the Titans. He was waived by the team and brought back to their practice squad prior to the season.

After being released, Smith signed with the Buccaneers and signed two futures deals with Tampa Bay, joining their Super Bowl team in 2021. He later had a brief stint with the Eagles this summer.

So far in his career, Smith is yet to appear in an NFL game.