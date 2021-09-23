Falcons Sign DT Anthony Rush To PS, Place RB Caleb Huntley On Injured list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they’ve signed DT Anthony Rush to their practice squad and placed RB Caleb Huntley on the injured list.

Rush, 24, initially signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of UAB in 2019. However, the Eagles waived Rush before the start of camp.

Rush caught on with the Raiders but was again waived coming out of the preseason. From there, he re-signed to the Eagles’ active roster, but was waived again coming out of camp in 2020.

Last season, Rush had a brief stint on the Seahawks’ practice squad before catching on with the Bears. The Packers later claimed Rush off of waivers in November, but waived him in June.

Rush joined the Titans in July but was released from their practice squad yesterday.

In 2020, Rush appeared in five games for the Seahawks and Packers, recording five tackles and 0.5 sacks.