Falcons Sign First-Round QB Michael Penix Jr., Wrap Up Draft Class

The Atlanta Falcons have signed first-round QB Michael Penix Jr to a rookie contract, according to Jordan Schultz.

Atlanta has now signed all eight of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Michael Penix Jr. QB Signed 2 Ruke Orhorhoro DT Signed 3 Bralen Trice OLB Signed 4 Brandon Dorlus DT Signed 5 JD Bertrand LB Signed 6 Jase McClellan RB Signed 6 Casey Washington WR Signed 6 Zion Logue DT Signed

Penix, 23, transferred from Indiana to Washington for the 2022 season, after spending four seasons at Indiana. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Penix.

The No. 8 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $22,384,370 contract that includes a $13,099,542 signing bonus and will carry a $4,069,885 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Over his college career, Penix threw for 13,741 yards and 96 touchdowns with a 63.3 percent completion rate, adding 265 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.