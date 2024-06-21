Falcons Sign First-Round QB Michael Penix Jr., Wrap Up Draft Class

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Atlanta Falcons have signed first-round QB Michael Penix Jr to a rookie contract, according to Jordan Schultz. 

Atlanta has now signed all eight of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Michael Penix Jr. QB Signed
2 Ruke Orhorhoro DT Signed
3 Bralen Trice OLB Signed
4 Brandon Dorlus DT Signed
5 JD Bertrand LB Signed
6 Jase McClellan RB Signed
6 Casey Washington WR Signed
6 Zion Logue DT Signed

 

Penix, 23, transferred from Indiana to Washington for the 2022 season, after spending four seasons at Indiana. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Penix. 

The No. 8 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $22,384,370 contract that includes a $13,099,542 signing bonus and will carry a $4,069,885 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028. 

Over his college career, Penix threw for 13,741 yards and 96 touchdowns with a 63.3 percent completion rate, adding 265 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply