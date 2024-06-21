Falcons Sign First-Round QB Michael Penix Jr., Wrap Up Draft Class

The Atlanta Falcons have signed first-round QB Michael Penix Jr to a rookie contract, according to Jordan Schultz.
Atlanta has now signed all eight of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|Signed
|2
|Ruke Orhorhoro
|DT
|Signed
|3
|Bralen Trice
|OLB
|Signed
|4
|Brandon Dorlus
|DT
|Signed
|5
|JD Bertrand
|LB
|Signed
|6
|Jase McClellan
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Casey Washington
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Zion Logue
|DT
|Signed
Penix, 23, transferred from Indiana to Washington for the 2022 season, after spending four seasons at Indiana. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Penix.
The No. 8 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $22,384,370 contract that includes a $13,099,542 signing bonus and will carry a $4,069,885 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
Over his college career, Penix threw for 13,741 yards and 96 touchdowns with a 63.3 percent completion rate, adding 265 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.
