Falcons Sign Four Players To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have signed four players to their practice squad on Wednesday including S Teez Tabor.

We have signed four players to the practice squad. https://t.co/UO2RIcmqdq — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 31, 2022

The full list of players includes:

CB Teez Tabor

TE MyCole Pruitt

WR Cameron Batson

WR Josh Ali

Tabor, 26, was drafted by the Lions in the second round out of Florida back in 2017. He was set to enter the third year of his four-year, $4.82 million rookie contract with $2.79 million guaranteed when Detroit cut him loose during final roster cuts.

Tabor had a short stint with the 49ers before catching on with the Bears in 2020. The Falcons signed him to a contract back in March but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Tabor appeared in six games for the Bears and recorded eight tackles and no interceptions.