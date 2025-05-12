Falcons Sign LB Caleb Johnson

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed LB Caleb Johnson following his tryout at rookie minicamp.

In correspondence, the Falcons have released WR Phillip Dorsett II.

Johnson, 26, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Houston Baptist following the 2021 NFL Draft. He managed to make the team coming out of the preseason.

The Bears waived Johnson coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded nine tackles.