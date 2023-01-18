Falcons Sign OL Kyle Hinton To Futures Contract

The Falcons announced on Wednesday that they have signed OL Kyle Hinton to a futures contract.
We have signed Kyle Hinton to a reserve/future contract pic.twitter.com/0XhWZCTXRT
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 18, 2023
Hinton, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Washburn.
He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and returned to Minnesota’s practice squad. Since then, he’s bounced on and off the Vikings’ practice squad.
In 2022, Hinton appeared in two games for the Falcons at guard.
