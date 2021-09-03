Falcons Sign OLB James Vaughters To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons have signed OLB James Vaughters to their practice squad on Friday, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter.

The Falcons will need to make a corresponding move because they would be over the 16-man limit.

T Willie Beavers DE Quinton Bell LB Emmanuel Ellerbee RB D’Onta Foreman WR Juwan Green RB Caleb Huntley DB Dwayne Johnson G Sam Jones G Ryan Neuzil LB George Obinna TE John Raine C Joe Sculthorpe DT Chris Slayton WR Austin Trammell TE David Wells DB Chris Williamson OLB James Vaughters

Vaughters, 28, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2015. However, he was unfortunately among the Packers roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Vaughters later had brief stints with the Patriots and Chargers before signing on with the Calgary Stampeders for the 2017 season. The Bears signed him to a futures contract in 2019 and he was on and off their practice squad multiple times before settling on their active roster.

Chicago released Vaughters earlier in the week.

In 2020, Vaughters appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and recorded 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks.